Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE APD traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.92. 22,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $241.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

