Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €140.38 ($163.24).

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.00 ($183.72) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

EPA:AIR traded down €0.84 ($0.98) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €134.26 ($156.12). The stock had a trading volume of 881,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €126.65.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

