Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIRG shares. William Blair lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Airgain in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 million, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.88. Airgain has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. Airgain had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.