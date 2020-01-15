Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

AIRG opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. Airgain has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Airgain had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Airgain by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 987.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 190,524 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

