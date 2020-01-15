AirSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.99 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, OKEx, Kyber Network and Gatecoin. AirSwap has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $1.99 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Huobi, OKEx, Binance, Gatecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

