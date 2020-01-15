AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,720,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 20,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

Shares of AK Steel stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. AK Steel has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). AK Steel had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. AK Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AK Steel will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 394,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,987,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,893,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

