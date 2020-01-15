Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Update

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,132,153 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,372,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,796 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $402,178,000 after purchasing an additional 664,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $323,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,349,387 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $306,067,000 after purchasing an additional 143,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

