Aladdin Price Reaches $0.0002 (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Aladdin has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aladdin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Aladdin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, BITKER and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aladdin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.01867747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.03791498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00656603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00751467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00084746 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00603848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Aladdin

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,698,185,277 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BITKER, TOPBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aladdin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aladdin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.