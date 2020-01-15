Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Short Interest Up 8.1% in December

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ABDC stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Alcentra Capital has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Alcentra Capital had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcentra Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, Director Edward Grebow purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $57,582.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,223.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $130,762 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alcentra Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Alcentra Capital worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

