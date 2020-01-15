Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

NYSE AA traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,578,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. Bank of America cut Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. G.Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

