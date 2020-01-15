Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $126.30 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002775 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $126.30 million and approximately $58.17 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.03644554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00197246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand's total supply is 3,049,165,016 coins and its circulating supply is 517,893,173 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

