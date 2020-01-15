Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.86% of Alliance Data Systems worth $44,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,923,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 224,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

In other Alliance Data Systems news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average is $125.02. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.