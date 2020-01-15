Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 651,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,273,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Allstate by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 38,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

NYSE ALL opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average of $107.11. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

