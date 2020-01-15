Ally Financial (ALLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.