Almeela Reaches Market Cap of $343,005.00 (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Almeela has a market capitalization of $343,005.00 and approximately $1,445.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Almeela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0919 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last week, Almeela has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024689 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000530 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 132% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela Profile

KZE is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

