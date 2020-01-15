Alpha Coin (APC) Hits Market Cap of $9,429.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $9,429.00 and $16,516.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000548 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000979 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.