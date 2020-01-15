Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Cut by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.44.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,435.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,639. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,353.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,246.11. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,441.80. The company has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

