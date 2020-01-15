Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Reduced by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $8.32 on Wednesday, hitting $1,439.20. 1,281,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,319. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,353.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,246.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,441.80. The company has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.