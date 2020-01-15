Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,900,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 16.1% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 918,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 127,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,439.20. 969,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,639. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,441.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,353.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,246.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.