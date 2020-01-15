Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,430.59 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,442.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,354.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,246.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

