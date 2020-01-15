Alphacat (ACAT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $86,266.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $738,360.00 and approximately $86,266.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

