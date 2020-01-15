alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €17.70 by Berenberg Bank

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €17.70 ($20.58) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.96 ($19.72).

AOX opened at €17.10 ($19.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.77.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

