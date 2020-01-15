Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,824,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

