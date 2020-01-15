Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMRN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,902 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amarin by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amarin by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 165,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amarin by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 404,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 171,136 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.