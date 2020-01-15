Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after acquiring an additional 491,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after acquiring an additional 387,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,171.64.

AMZN opened at $1,869.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,816.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,818.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

