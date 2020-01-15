Ambrosus Hits 24 Hour Volume of $459,459.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinrail and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $459,459.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, Gatecoin, Coinrail and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

