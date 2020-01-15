Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 660,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Get Amdocs alerts:

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.97. 641,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $1,035,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,392,000 after purchasing an additional 74,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.