Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

DOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

