Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEE. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.20. 1,675,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40. Ameren has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $80.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 1,224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,736 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $4,245,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Ameren by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 590,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,357,000 after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.