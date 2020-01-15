American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.64.

Several research firms have commented on AEO. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

AEO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 179,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

