American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in American Electric Power by 34.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $96.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.