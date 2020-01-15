American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Short Interest Update

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

AEP opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $96.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in American Electric Power by 34.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

