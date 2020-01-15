Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,534 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,084,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,638,000 after purchasing an additional 941,409 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,065.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,336,000 after purchasing an additional 858,619 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,661,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 176,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,127 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMP traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $168.29. 19,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.53 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

