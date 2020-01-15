Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after acquiring an additional 399,317 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,859,000 after acquiring an additional 369,142 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.39.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,842. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.52. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.