Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.5% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Amgen by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after acquiring an additional 399,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,859,000 after acquiring an additional 369,142 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.39.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $241.28. 90,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

