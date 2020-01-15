Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.69. 114,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.39.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.