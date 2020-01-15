Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD):

1/9/2020 – Amicus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Amicus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Amicus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/31/2019 – Amicus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2019 – Amicus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2019 – Amicus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2019 – Amicus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Amicus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Get Amicus Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Jay Barth sold 9,753 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $93,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,786.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,331 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 251,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,628,000 after acquiring an additional 106,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,167,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.