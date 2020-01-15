Amicus Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 447 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 658% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $211,976.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,195.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,216 shares of company stock worth $1,912,331 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 49.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 46,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 251,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,628,000 after purchasing an additional 106,532 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.20. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

