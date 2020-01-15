Amino Network (AMIO) Market Cap Tops $1.57 Million

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Amino Network has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $66,262.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.36 or 0.06044692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00127963 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,514,164 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

