AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 132,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,374. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $311,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,051.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.