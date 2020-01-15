Amon Market Capitalization Tops $584,824.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Amon has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $584,824.00 and approximately $933.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,032,044 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.