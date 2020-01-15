AmonD (AMON) Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One AmonD token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Hanbitco, CPDAX and OKEx Korea. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $75,730.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,135,226 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

