Amoveo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $295.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.86 or 0.00796424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $295.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amoveo has traded up 82.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.66 or 0.05986870 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037581 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00119781 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001540 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.