Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AMPH stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $875.86 million, a P/E ratio of 90.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $25.43.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,205 shares of company stock worth $656,467 over the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.05.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.