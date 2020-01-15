Amphenol (APH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q4 guidance at $0.89-0.91 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $3.61-3.63 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $79.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $1,369,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.