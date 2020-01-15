Ampleforth Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00011448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $118,097.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,663,955 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

