AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 264.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 100.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $74,555.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com.

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

