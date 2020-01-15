Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 238,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,811. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. Amtech Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASYS. ValuEngine cut Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

