Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 3.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $22,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,516.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,706,000 after buying an additional 1,892,575 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,567,986,000 after buying an additional 506,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after buying an additional 310,719 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,817 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,478. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

ADI stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.51. 1,729,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.44 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average of $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

