Analysts Anticipate AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings. AAR reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

AAR stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.15. AAR has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $52.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $522,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,922.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560 in the last 90 days. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AAR by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,276,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,709,000 after buying an additional 106,127 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AAR by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 52,040 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 406,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

